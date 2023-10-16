Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $37,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

