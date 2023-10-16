Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 10,362 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 146.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.53. 149,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,779. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.