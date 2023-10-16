Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 35,827 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 2,044,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,505,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

