Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 107,546 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,546 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,528 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,328,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 92.3% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,244,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,006. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,921.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

