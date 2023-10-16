Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 29.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 283,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.07. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

