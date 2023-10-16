Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24,297.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.89. The stock had a trading volume of 300,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.92. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

