Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.94. 713,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,796. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

