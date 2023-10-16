Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 592,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

