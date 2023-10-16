Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.31 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.