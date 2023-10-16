Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 988 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $436.48. 405,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $392.14 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

