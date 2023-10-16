Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Snap-on Stock Performance
Shares of SNA traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.67. 12,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,134. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $201.80 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
