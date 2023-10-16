Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.67. 12,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,134. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $201.80 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

