Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 274,483 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for 2.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,854. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

