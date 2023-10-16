Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 13,904 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,904 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

