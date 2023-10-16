Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 15,751 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,789. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

