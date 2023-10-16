Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 741 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 821,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,828,639. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

