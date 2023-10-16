Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 9,626 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $51.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

