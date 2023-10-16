DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Reduced by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DocuSign by 484.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $69.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

