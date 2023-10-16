DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.78, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

