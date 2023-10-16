DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUFree Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.78, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

