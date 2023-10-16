Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

DG stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.68. 3,742,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

