Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of CWXZF remained flat at $5.34 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWXZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

