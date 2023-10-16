Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.98.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,000 shares of company stock worth $5,685,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

