Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Raised by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Dover comprises approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Dover by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.04. 151,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,402. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

