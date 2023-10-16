DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.2 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

DSDVF traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.31. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $229.76.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

DSV A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.