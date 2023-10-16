DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $109.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.57. The stock had a trading volume of 519,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.