Duality Advisers LP Acquires 28,860 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $18.60. 440,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,244. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.