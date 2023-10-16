Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 39,789 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.29. 1,478,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

