Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 186,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

