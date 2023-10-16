Duality Advisers LP Buys 11,031 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 139.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $180.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,892. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.88. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

