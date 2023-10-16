Duality Advisers LP Buys 13,387 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 493,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,492. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average of $189.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

