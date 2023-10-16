Duality Advisers LP Buys 32,439 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 301.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.30. 905,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

