Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. IDEX comprises about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 910.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.72. 134,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,513. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $196.85 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.03 and its 200-day moving average is $213.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

