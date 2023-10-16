Duality Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1,056.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Insulet comprises about 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 0.6 %

PODD stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.16. 356,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,250. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.55 and its 200-day moving average is $256.56. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

