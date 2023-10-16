Duality Advisers LP Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.9 %

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

IRM stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.44. 161,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,981. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

