Duality Advisers LP Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,038. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,397 shares of company stock worth $27,860,240. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

