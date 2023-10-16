Duality Advisers LP Has $4.53 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $192.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $186.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.81.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

