Duality Advisers LP Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,424,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 550,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,099. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

