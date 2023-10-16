Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.78 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Humana Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Humana stock traded up $14.43 on Monday, reaching $520.40. The company had a trading volume of 538,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,851. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

