Duality Advisers LP Purchases 27,179 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $40,078,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,187,338. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

