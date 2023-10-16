Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 51,603 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082,056. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

