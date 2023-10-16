Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,033 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. 1,118,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

