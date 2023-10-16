Duality Advisers LP Sells 60,810 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,810 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.85. 1,311,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

