Duality Advisers LP Takes $4.27 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Elevance Health comprises about 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $464.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,652. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

About Elevance Health



Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

