Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,997,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,242 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $179,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $88.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

