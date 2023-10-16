Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Decreased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 110,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 85,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 202,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

