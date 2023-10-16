Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DUOL. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -202.66 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $179.84.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,295,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,295,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $2,491,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,797 shares of company stock valued at $38,057,619. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after buying an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,061,000 after buying an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,933,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

