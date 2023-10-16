Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stake Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after buying an additional 157,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,666,000 after buying an additional 344,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,230,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,243,000 after buying an additional 907,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,155,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,064,000 after buying an additional 325,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 2.6 %

EBC stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.