easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $503.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $503.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.47) to GBX 630 ($7.71) in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 540 ($6.61) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 550 ($6.73) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.59) to GBX 550 ($6.73) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

easyJet stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

