EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) PT Lowered to $17.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James upped their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get EchoStar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EchoStar

EchoStar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SATS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.64. 149,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,433. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.77.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EchoStar by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in EchoStar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 201,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 38.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.