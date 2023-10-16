Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.00

Shares of Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 160731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ECOR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.20) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,909.50, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Varda Shine purchased 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £9,900.99 ($12,118.71). In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($12,974.30). Also, insider Varda Shine bought 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.99 ($12,118.71). Insiders have acquired 32,201 shares of company stock worth $3,400,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

