Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.